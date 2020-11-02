Govt approves development projects in all sectors for merged districts: DG

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman Monday said the government has approved various development projects in almost all sectors to bring the merged district at par with other developed areas of the province.

Addressing a public gathering at district council hall in Dara Adamkhel, he said the government was facing hurdles in acquisition of lands for execution of development projects which is only possible if the tribal elders extend support and cooperation.

He said it was the priority of the government to address the sense of deprivation among the people of merged districts.

On the occasion the tribal elders suggested constitution of local committees to work with the local administration for removal of hurdles in execution of development projects.

The DC assured that the suggestions of the tribal elders would be considered and with their consultation the development projects would be completed.

On the occasion representative of Pak Army Col Shahid and Col Shafiq assured support of Pak Army and district administration in providing employment opportunities to youth of Dara Adamkhel.