UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Approves Establishment Of 3 Border Markets: Asim Saleem Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:46 PM

Govt approves establishment of 3 border markets: Asim Saleem Bajwa

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said Tuesday that the government has approved establishment of three border markets as pilot projects

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said Tuesday that the government has approved establishment of three border markets as pilot projects.

The three markets were part of 18 projects already approved by the government, he tweeted adding that the markets would be set up in Mand and Gabd in Balochistan and Shaheedano Dan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that these projects would transform local economies, check smuggling and formalise trade with neighbours.

Bajwa said that Prime Minister has been emphasizing focus on earlier neglected areas for the integration of remote areas.

"Integrate Remote areas: PM emphasised focus on earlier neglected areas. Out of approved 18, 3 border markets approved as pilot project; Mand & Gabd in Balochistan & Shaheedano Dan in KP,Will transform local economies, check smuggling & formalise trade with neighbours #PakistanMovingForward," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Border Market Government

Recent Stories

Belarus Still Interested in Joining Construction o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom amid firi ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi monarch on Nationa ..

19 minutes ago

Moscow Moved Up in Global Innovation Index by 25 P ..

2 minutes ago

Media is best tool for spreading awareness on cybe ..

11 minutes ago

First Hazara DRC conference held, aimd to address ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.