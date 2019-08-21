UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Approves Establishment Of A Hepatology And Breast Cancer Institute In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:23 PM

Govt approves establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to details, the institute will be established at a cost of rupees six-hundred million, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash has welcomed this initiative and termed it milestone for the provincial capital.

Kamran Bangash said,the government and concerned health authorities took major steps towards paying attention to this deadly disease.

While according to World health Organization (WHO) report Pakistan has the largest rate of breast cancer. It is the second leading cause of death among women. An estimated 83,000 cases are being annually reported in Pakistan, and over 40,000 deaths are caused by it, which is alarming.

1 in every 9 Pakistani women develops breast cancer at some stage of her life.

This was related to severe social and economic issues in Pakistan. In most rural areas of Pakistan, this topic was not communicated because of our traditional culture and gender prejudice. Most of the women were reluctant to go for any kind of breast examination, the report said.

"The major causes of breast cancer are obesity, lack of knowledge, unawareness and unhygienic circumstances during breast-feeding" it further mentioned.

WHO promoted breast cancer control within the context of national cancer control programs and integrated to no communicable disease prevention and control, report stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Breast Cancer Cancer Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mike Hesson disinterested to take role of national ..

8 minutes ago

APG adopts Pakistan's 3rd Mutual Evaluation Report ..

8 minutes ago

European equities rally despite Italy woes

8 minutes ago

Pakistan announce WTC schedule against England

31 minutes ago

Nominations open for The Banker Middle East Indust ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Int'l Squash Tournament from Aug 26

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.