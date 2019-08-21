Govt approves establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to details, the institute will be established at a cost of rupees six-hundred million, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash has welcomed this initiative and termed it milestone for the provincial capital.

Kamran Bangash said,the government and concerned health authorities took major steps towards paying attention to this deadly disease.

While according to World health Organization (WHO) report Pakistan has the largest rate of breast cancer. It is the second leading cause of death among women. An estimated 83,000 cases are being annually reported in Pakistan, and over 40,000 deaths are caused by it, which is alarming.

1 in every 9 Pakistani women develops breast cancer at some stage of her life.

This was related to severe social and economic issues in Pakistan. In most rural areas of Pakistan, this topic was not communicated because of our traditional culture and gender prejudice. Most of the women were reluctant to go for any kind of breast examination, the report said.

"The major causes of breast cancer are obesity, lack of knowledge, unawareness and unhygienic circumstances during breast-feeding" it further mentioned.

WHO promoted breast cancer control within the context of national cancer control programs and integrated to no communicable disease prevention and control, report stated.