Govt. Approves Establishment Of WASA Office In Taunsa

Tue 09th March 2021

Govt. approves establishment of WASA office in Taunsa

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chatha said it had been decided to establish Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) in Taunsa to resolve sewage issues of the area.

"Besides, work on on-going projects of water supply, tuff-tiles and beautification were ordered to be expedited both in Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan" he said while paying visit in Taunsa and adjacent rural belt to review array of development projects on Tuesday.

He ruled out holding compromise on transparency and standard of development schemes.

The secretary said that the department was ensuring monitoring of running projects and checking progress report daily.

He termed existence of Wasa department in in DG Khan and Taunsa as indispensable to resolve emerging problems of water and sewerage.

The secretary said the incumbent government had prioritised water and sewage issues. Technical Advisor to Secretary Housing Tahir Ansari, Engineers of Public, Wasa departments with other officers were present on the occasion.

