Govt approves funds for GCU sports centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government, in its Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23, approved funds for Government College University (GCU) Lahore's Sports Centre of Excellence to be built within the next year, at the University cricket ground.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi Friday said the Sports Centre of Excellence would offer top-quality residences for 150 talented male/female students to nurture them for the future national teams and championships. "It will be a unique sports centre of excellence in the middle of Lahore, with pavilion, gym, running tracks, cricket pitches, indoor games hall and football pitches," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a swimming pool of international standards is already under construction at the site of Sports Centre of Excellence.

Prof Dr Asghar said: "it's a dream, coming true today as the government has approved funds for the sports centre and this initiative of the Punjab Sports Department, alongside GCU's new swimming pool, will foster a positive active and healthy lifestyle among our students and revive university role in producing national team players and champions.