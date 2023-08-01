Open Menu

Govt Approves Funds For Holding Elections Before Nov: Minister For Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that the coalition government has approved the funds required for holding free and fair elections in this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that the coalition government has approved the funds required for holding free and fair elections in this country.

The next elections should be held before November after dissolving assemblies in mid of August, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for general elections 2023, he stated. In reply to a question about the interim set up, he said the Interim government has no role in conducting general elections but ECP is fully responsible to hold the next elections in a transparent manner.

All the political parties had views that the next elections should be held on time, he said. We have no plan to delay the elections, he assured.

About the delay in the election process due to incomplete delimitation process and census data, he admitted that there are reservations of Sindh and Balochistan's people over the data of census and delimitation process.

He categorically stated that the next elections could not be delayed for any reason.

Commenting on the interim prime minister, he said that the final decision on selecting the name of the interim prime minister would be made after the consensus of coalition parties. To a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that credit went to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who revived all public welfare projects and relations with foreign countries in a befitting manner.

To another question about the speed of development works in Pakistan, he said that people will vote for PML-N to form the next government so that we could make fast progress in every part of this country.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote CPEC Progress August November National University TV All Government

Recent Stories

Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

6 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

8 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

8 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

8 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

7 minutes ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

7 minutes ago
'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

7 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

7 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

26 minutes ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

26 minutes ago
 UN calls for urgent action against human trafficki ..

UN calls for urgent action against human trafficking

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan