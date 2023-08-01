Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that the coalition government has approved the funds required for holding free and fair elections in this country.

The next elections should be held before November after dissolving assemblies in mid of August, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce the schedule for general elections 2023, he stated. In reply to a question about the interim set up, he said the Interim government has no role in conducting general elections but ECP is fully responsible to hold the next elections in a transparent manner.

All the political parties had views that the next elections should be held on time, he said. We have no plan to delay the elections, he assured.

About the delay in the election process due to incomplete delimitation process and census data, he admitted that there are reservations of Sindh and Balochistan's people over the data of census and delimitation process.

He categorically stated that the next elections could not be delayed for any reason.

Commenting on the interim prime minister, he said that the final decision on selecting the name of the interim prime minister would be made after the consensus of coalition parties. To a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that credit went to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who revived all public welfare projects and relations with foreign countries in a befitting manner.

To another question about the speed of development works in Pakistan, he said that people will vote for PML-N to form the next government so that we could make fast progress in every part of this country.