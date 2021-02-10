UrduPoint.com
Govt Approves Funds For Rehabilitation Of Krishna Dwara Temple In Karak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:06 PM

Govt approves funds for rehabilitation of Krishna Dwara Temple in Karak

Provincial government Wednesday approved allocation for rehabilitation of Krishna Dwara Temple in Teri village at tehsil Banda Daud Shah, of district Karak that was demolished by a mob of few anti-state elements on December 30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial government Wednesday approved allocation for rehabilitation of Krishna Dwara Temple in Teri village at tehsil Banda Daud Shah, of district Karak that was demolished by a mob of few anti-state elements on December 30.

The decision has been taken by Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir Khan here. The meeting approved Rs 16461.928 million for 38 developmental schemes initiated in the province that included the rehabilitation of a Hindu temple.

Meanwhile in a statement, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to indiscriminately protect entire religious entities. He said that minority communities were equal citizens and entitled to the same rights as the majority.

It is worth mentioning here 48 people have been arrested and SHO Teri was among 12 policemen that were terminated while one-year service of 54 police personnel were being deducted after finding them guilty of negligence in the incident wherein mob burnt a temple.

