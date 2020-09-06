UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Approves Gas Facility For NA-56: Malik Amin

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Govt. approves gas facility for NA-56: Malik Amin

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said the government has approved gas facilities for the residence of NA-56 Attock to facilitate residents of 25 villages and adjacent localities.

"NA-56 has been neglected during the regimes of the previous governments. The top leadership of different political parties used to exploit the basic rights of the people," he said.

Talking to journalists here at his residence, he said the government's top priority is to provide basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps and this initiative is a proof of their commitment.

While giving details of the villages, he said the government has allocated Rs 848.560 million for NA-56 gas projects that included 12 villages of Tehsil Jand namely Ziarat, Parriot, Kharriot, Bela, Bhandar Loharan, Bhandar Karamsher, Bhandar Toda, Bhandar Tahlian, Jaba, Thathi, Rangli and Uchri, three villages of Tehsil Pindigheb namely Surg, Maghian and Saidran and ten villages of Tehsil Fatehjang namely Ghari Hassu Khan, Bhal Syedan, Burj, Kharala Khurd, Ajuwala, Chharat , Kharala Kalan , Ferozwali, Makial, Gulial and adjoining areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Attock Ziarat Jand Bela Gas Sunday Government Top Million NA-56

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

1 hour ago

ADFD-funded $15 million solar plant in Cuba gets c ..

3 hours ago

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

4 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

6 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.