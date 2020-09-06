Govt. approves gas facility for NA-56: Malik Amin

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said the government has approved gas facilities for the residence of NA-56 Attock to facilitate residents of 25 villages and adjacent localities.

"NA-56 has been neglected during the regimes of the previous governments. The top leadership of different political parties used to exploit the basic rights of the people," he said.

Talking to journalists here at his residence, he said the government's top priority is to provide basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps and this initiative is a proof of their commitment.

While giving details of the villages, he said the government has allocated Rs 848.560 million for NA-56 gas projects that included 12 villages of Tehsil Jand namely Ziarat, Parriot, Kharriot, Bela, Bhandar Loharan, Bhandar Karamsher, Bhandar Toda, Bhandar Tahlian, Jaba, Thathi, Rangli and Uchri, three villages of Tehsil Pindigheb namely Surg, Maghian and Saidran and ten villages of Tehsil Fatehjang namely Ghari Hassu Khan, Bhal Syedan, Burj, Kharala Khurd, Ajuwala, Chharat , Kharala Kalan , Ferozwali, Makial, Gulial and adjoining areas.