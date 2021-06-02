(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has approved Phase-I of the old town rehabilitation plan of Gwadar to develop the city to end the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

The quarters concerned were making all out efforts to expedite the infrastructure and development projects for its timely completion, a government official told APP. The government has allocated Rs 4 billion for the development of phase 1 of old town rehabilitation plan under the Gwadar development plan.

"Gwadar will emerge soon as economic hub across the globe," he added.

There were some long and short term policies under consideration to develop the port city on modern lines, he said.

Under the long-term plan water drainage, supply and distribution projects would be completed in different phases, besides ensuring the supply of clean drinking water to the port dwellers.

The water supply to Gwadar through transmission line from Swad Dam has been completed in first phase while work from Shadi Kaur to Chadigar was under way in second phase which was likely to complete soon.

To mitigate the water shortage in Gwadar, the government has working to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

The authorities concerned were asked to strictly adhere to Gwadar Master Plan while carrying out development and other public welfare projects in the city.

He said that there were vast investment opportunities in Gwadar and a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to attract investors.