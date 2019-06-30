UrduPoint.com
Govt Approves Latest Security System For PINS

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:20 PM

Govt approves latest security system for PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Latest security system has been approved for installation at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS), said PINS head Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud while presiding over a special meeting at his office.

He said 110 modern closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at a cost of Rs1.30 crore, and work had already been started in this regard.

The professor said a control room had been designed to ensure fool-proof monitoring, where each and every person and activity would be scanned with maintenance of record.

He said efforts were underway to maintain the standard of the prestigious institution, and the new security system would prove a great help in that regard.

Prof Khalid said patients from all across the country come to the Institute for treatment.

He expressed his determination that all patients would be facilitated at the PINS and no stone would be left unturned in that regard.

