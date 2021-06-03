UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Approves New Visa Policy Pertaining To CPEC Projects; Sh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:43 PM

Govt approves new visa policy pertaining to CPEC projects; Sh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government has approved a new visa policy regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government has approved a new visa policy regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for Chinese nationals.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here Thursday, the Interior Minister said the minimum period of new visas for Chinese nationals has been set at two years under the new policy.

According to a statement issued by the Interior Ministry, the Minister and the Chinese Ambassador discussed issues of mutual interest including Pakistan-China bilateral relations, CPEC projects, Pak-China bilateral cooperation agreements and visa facilitation for Chinese citizens.

The Minister expressed pleasure over the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. On the occasion, the Minister said that the government has approved the new visa policy for Chinese citizens.

Sheikh Rashid said that Chinese nationals would now be issued two-year work visas within 48 hours from the respective missions, adding that a separate visa category has been created for Chinese citizens related to CPEC projects. Special desks are also being set up at airports to facilitate Chinese citizens.

The Chinese Ambassador said that he was grateful to the government of Pakistan for easing visa facilities for Chinese nationals, which would further enhance the relationship between the two countries, increase investment in CPEC related projects and create new job opportunities.

The Interior Minister thanked the Chinese government for providing the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan while the Ambassador commended the arrangements made by Pakistan to control the pandemic.

Sheikh Rashid said that arrangements should be made for return of Pakistani students to China for study as they are facing risk of wasting precious academic year.

The Chinese Ambassador said that every possible effort would be made for return of Pakistani students as soon as possible.

The Minister said that friendship between Pakistan and China is based on mutual trust and Pakistan is proud of its friendship which will be made stronger.

The Chinese Ambassador said that CPEC related projects were the evidences of strong and old relationships between both the countries. He said, Pakistan is China's Iron Brother and is proud of its bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Ministry Interior Minister China Job CPEC Rashid Visa From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

1 minute ago

Anti-polio campaign to start from June 7

3 minutes ago

Meeting held to review flood arrangements during m ..

3 minutes ago

To boost up per acre, per animal productivity prer ..

3 minutes ago

Biden's Renewed Interest in COVID Lab Leak Theory ..

5 minutes ago

67 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.