Govt approves pay raise for federal govt employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The federal government and the provincial government employees protesting for raise in their salaries on Thursday reached on an agreement and the later called off the protest after successful negotiation with the government team.

The agreement, on the behalf of the government, was singed by the Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Defense and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs while the leaders of protesting employees islam uddine and Rehman Bajwa.

The following is the text of the agreement with protesters regarding salaries increase .

Disparity Reduction Allowance @ 25% of the basic pay of BPS-2017 shall be allowed to those civil employees in BPS (1-19) of the Federal Government (including employees of Federal Secretariat and attached departments) who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance.

.

The posts BPS (1-16) or equivalent will be upgraded on the pattern of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The time-scale promotion will also be considered for adoption on the same pattern in the next budget.

Adhoc Relief will also be considered to be made part of the basic salary w.e.f. July, 2021.

The above package will also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds. This will be included in the notification to be issued by the federal government .

Any illegal proceedings against the protesters are here by withdrawn including employees of Radio Pakistan.