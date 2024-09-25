Govt approves PIMS HVAC project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The government has approved the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) project for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to spokesperson, Ministry of Health, on the special instructions of Coordinator to Prime Minister on Health

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, the PC-I of the project worth Rs1654 million has been sanctioned.

Dr Mukhtar said that with this project, 1700 ton HVAC capacity will be increased to 2500 ton.

He said that the project will be completed within six months.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that the government is working on reforms to improve the health sector.

He said patients were facing difficulties due to lack of proper cooling system in summer.

He said that this measure will moderate the temperature in summer and winter.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that the government is ensuring the betterment of people and provision of modern facilities in hospitals.

He said that the government is determined to improve the efficiency of public sector hospitals.