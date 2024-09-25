Open Menu

Govt Approves PIMS HVAC Project

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Govt approves PIMS HVAC project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The government has approved the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) project for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to spokesperson, Ministry of Health, on the special instructions of Coordinator to Prime Minister on Health

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, the PC-I of the project worth Rs1654 million has been sanctioned.

Dr Mukhtar said that with this project, 1700 ton HVAC capacity will be increased to 2500 ton.

He said that the project will be completed within six months.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that the government is working on reforms to improve the health sector.

He said patients were facing difficulties due to lack of proper cooling system in summer.

He said that this measure will moderate the temperature in summer and winter.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that the government is ensuring the betterment of people and provision of modern facilities in hospitals.

He said that the government is determined to improve the efficiency of public sector hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

7 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

8 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

8 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

9 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

9 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

9 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

12 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

12 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan