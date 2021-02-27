Govt approves promotion of Information Group officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The government has approved the promotion of officers of Information Group from BS-20 to BS-21 and BS-19 to BS-20.

According to details, three officers of Information Group have been promoted from BS-20 to BS-21 included Sohail Ali Khan, Syed Mubashar Tauqir Shah and Ambreen Jan.

Similarly, five officers of Information Group have been promoted from BS-19 to BS-20 included Mubashir Hasan, Shafqat Abbas, Ali Nawaz Malik, Tahira Saeed and Iram Tanveer.

Meanwhile, as per notification of Establishment Division, Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo, a BS-22 Officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Executive Director, National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), under National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.