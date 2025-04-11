Govt approves reservation of 4% journalist, media workers quota in housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The government has approved a reservation of a 4% (2% journalists & 2% media workers) quota in all government housing schemes.

According to official documents, currently, the Ministry has constituted a ‘Grievance Redressal Committee’ to address issues if any in the lists finalized by the Selection Committee for journalists comprising representatives of both the government and media association, before sharing the lists with Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) for necessary action.