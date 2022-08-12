Govt approves revoking of negative marking in entry test of engineering colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said the government approved cancellation of negative marking in entry tests of engineering universities besides decreasing entry test fees from Rs 3500 to Rs 500.

Briefing media about communique issued relating to entry tests of engineering colleges, he said that government had approved revoking of negative marking and reducing entry tests fees.

Bangash said that students seeking admissions in engineering colleges would now answer 100 questions in two hours, adding that procedure of tests had not been changed.

He said that government was trying to subsidized each and every sector specially education to facilitate students. There was no scarcity of funds, the minister said and added that allocations had been released to University of Chitral and University of Peshawar.

He said that regional directorates of higher education had been established in the province and bailout packages of Rs 3.5 billion had been released for universities.

The Higher Education Minister informed that 35 new degrees colleges would be constructed in the province while solarization projects were underway in colleges situated in merged districts.