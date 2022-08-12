UrduPoint.com

Govt Approves Revoking Of Negative Marking In Entry Test Of Engineering Colleges

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Govt approves revoking of negative marking in entry test of engineering colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Friday said the government approved cancellation of negative marking in entry tests of engineering universities besides decreasing entry test fees from Rs 3500 to Rs 500.

Briefing media about communique issued relating to entry tests of engineering colleges, he said that government had approved revoking of negative marking and reducing entry tests fees.

Bangash said that students seeking admissions in engineering colleges would now answer 100 questions in two hours, adding that procedure of tests had not been changed.

He said that government was trying to subsidized each and every sector specially education to facilitate students. There was no scarcity of funds, the minister said and added that allocations had been released to University of Chitral and University of Peshawar.

He said that regional directorates of higher education had been established in the province and bailout packages of Rs 3.5 billion had been released for universities.

The Higher Education Minister informed that 35 new degrees colleges would be constructed in the province while solarization projects were underway in colleges situated in merged districts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Chitral Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship ..

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

1 hour ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

1 hour ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.