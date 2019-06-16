UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Approves Rs 1.40bln For Utility Services In SEZs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Govt approves Rs 1.40bln for utility services in SEZs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::board of Investment (BoI) Secretary Omer Rasul said that the Federal government has approved Rs 1.40 billion for provision of utility services in special economic zones (SEZs) established under the aegis of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

Chairing a meeting at FIEDMC Office here, he said that the government has formulated investment policy to create investor-friendly environment in addition to attract maximum foreign direct investment. Therefore, the government has concentrated on special economic zones which will also help to attract foreign direct investment.

FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that more than 20 Chinese companies have made agreements for investment in M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Industrial City whereas provision of utility services will attract more investors in these zones.

He said that Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is demanding Rs 150 million for provision of 40-megawatt electricity in economic zones by December 2019.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer Mujahid islam Billah and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity China Company December 2019 Government Billion Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.