Govt Approves Rs 72.864 Mln For Traffic Bureau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday said the government approved Rs 72.864 million supplementary grants to make operational the Quetta Traffic Management Bureau for betterment of traffic system in the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Friday said the government approved Rs 72.864 million supplementary grants to make operational the Quetta Traffic Management Bureau for betterment of traffic system in the city.

The establishment of the bureau would bring a significant and revolutionary change in the traffic system, he said on his twitter handler.

An official of Balochistan government said that the government had already taken measures to improve the traffic system and road infrastructure for the safety of road users.

The government had allocated a special package for the provincial capital to expand its various roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic, he added.

The city administration had conducted many anti-encroachment operations to clear the main arteries for uninterrupted traffic flow in the city, he added.

Rehmat Ullah Baloch, a Journalist said the unavailability of designated parking areas was the main factor of traffic jams in the provincial capital city.

The vehicles parked on the main roads caused problems for other road users, he added.

