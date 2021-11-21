PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada on Sunday said that promotion of interfaith harmony is the need of hour for maintaining peace, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

Addressing the 202nd Birthday Anniversary of Hazrat Bahaullah held here at Khwendo Kor, Wazir Zada said that PTI government has always prioritized welfare of minority communities and steps were underway for their socio-economic development.

He said that provincial government had announced of rupees one million scholarships for minority's student who intended to study in PhD classes. He expressed the hope that the step would help non-Muslim students to get higher education.

Wazirzada also informed that on the directives of KP CM Mahmood Khan, 1000 houses would be constructed in each division of the province for minorities' community.

He also appreciated the role of Christian community for maintaining peaceful liaisons with their Muslims brothers in the region and said that despite critical circumstances faced by the country, the minority communities always stand for protection of their motherlands.

The other speakers were included Project Manager Khwendo Kor Deeba, Dr Anwar Orakzai, Malalay Akhtaray, Bishop Sarfaraz Peter and others.