UrduPoint.com

Govt Approves Rs1m PhD Scholarships For Minority's Students: Special Assistant

Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Govt approves Rs1m PhD scholarships for minority's students: Special Assistant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada on Sunday said that promotion of interfaith harmony is the need of hour for maintaining peace, tolerance and brotherhood in the society.

Addressing the 202nd Birthday Anniversary of Hazrat Bahaullah held here at Khwendo Kor, Wazir Zada said that PTI government has always prioritized welfare of minority communities and steps were underway for their socio-economic development.

He said that provincial government had announced of rupees one million scholarships for minority's student who intended to study in PhD classes. He expressed the hope that the step would help non-Muslim students to get higher education.

Wazirzada also informed that on the directives of KP CM Mahmood Khan, 1000 houses would be constructed in each division of the province for minorities' community.

He also appreciated the role of Christian community for maintaining peaceful liaisons with their Muslims brothers in the region and said that despite critical circumstances faced by the country, the minority communities always stand for protection of their motherlands.

The other speakers were included Project Manager Khwendo Kor Deeba, Dr Anwar Orakzai, Malalay Akhtaray, Bishop Sarfaraz Peter and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minority Student Bishop Sunday Muslim Christian Government Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

37 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

52 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lü ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses agreement between UoS, Lübeck University

1 hour ago
 UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challe ..

UAE strengthens global partnerships to turn challenges into opportunities: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for U ..

ADIO’s London office hosts inaugural event for UK investors seeking expansion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.