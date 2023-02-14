UrduPoint.com

Govt Approves Summary To Reduce Prices Of 20 Medicines: Minister For National Health Services, Regulations, And Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Govt approves summary to reduce prices of 20 medicines: Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that the government has decided to fix the prices of 18 medicines.

The minister, in a statement, said the Federal cabinet has also approved the summary for a reduction in the prices of 20 medicines.

He said that effective measures were being taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in the country. In this regard, all necessary arrangements had been made and strategy had also been chalked out for the availability of medicines.

He said that there would be no compromise on the pricing of medicines keeping in view its burden on patients.

The government was well aware of the problems of the citizens and was taking sincere steps to give maximum relief to them.

A meeting was held in Karachi between the officials of the Ministry of National Health Services and the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Association (PPMA). The objective of the meeting was to make sure that all medicines are available in the market.

