Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all int’l partners: FM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the government is arduously working for the betterment of relations with all international partners.

Addressing the 42nd Specialized Diplomatic Course for the officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan at Foreign Service academy in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said our foreign policy has been guided by national interests, pragmatism, constructive engagement and amicably managing divergences and maximizing commonalities of interests.

He said the success of this policy is evident by the recently held Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva where China, the US, Islamic world and other countries expressed full support to Pakistan.

Referring to the changes taking place at the international level, the Foreign Minister said this necessitates a foreign service equipped more with the skills and capacities to comprehend and adapt to the current day geo political and geo economic realities.

He said it is imperative to adopt new tools and technologies which can act as a force multiplier for shaping and disseminating narratives, identifying opportunities for economic linkages and markets for exports as well as improving services for Pakistanis residing abroad.

He said Pakistani diplomats are expected to be skilled navigators of electronic, print and social media in order to protect, promote and sustain national narratives. He said the diplomats have a great responsibility to enhance Pakistan's strategic space in the international arena.

The Foreign Minister was confident that the Foreign Service Academy will continue to produce outstanding diplomats who will uphold the tradition of excellence in representing Pakistan on the global stage.