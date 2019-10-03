Govt, armed forces on same page: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that the government and military were on the same page on matters of national security and Kashmir issue.

Talking to officers of the Gunnery Course from the school of Artillery Noshera Cantt at the Governor's House, he said no power could suppress passion and valour of Kashmiri people, adding India would lick the dust if it resorted to aggression against Pakistan.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar said Pakistani armed forces were the best force in the world, adding, artillery was essential component of armed forces and played vital role during conflicts.

He said America couldn't win despite spending billions of Dollars in Afghanistan and Iraq, adding, "Our Armed forces broke spinal cord of terrorists during operation Zarb-e-Azb and operation Rad-ul-Fasad.

" He said the armed forces played critical role in war on terror and defeated terrorists, adding, the whole nation saluted the armed forces for their sacrifices in the war against terror.

"If India tries to commit any aggression against Pakistan, We will respond with our full might," he added.

The Governor said Pakistan Army would secure borders of Pakistan and defend every inch of the soil. He said the whole nation stood by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.