Govt, armed forces working to protect nation against COVID-19: GOC Jehangir

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :General Officer Commanding (GoC) Maj Gen Majid Jehangir Tuesday said the government and armed forces were working together to protect the nation against coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking at a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner office here to review anti coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) measures taken by the health department and local administration in district Attock.

On this occasion Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar, District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani and officials of health department, local administration and army were also present on the occasion.

He said armed forces were utilizing all the resources to help government in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "The government alone cannot fight and win this war against coronavirus.

We can win this war together as a nation." He instructed officials of health department, local administration for strict implementation of WHO recommendation and SoP at grassroots level.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar briefed the participants about the measures taken by the district administration to contain the virus which included establishing of quarantine centre in city, an isolation center at DHQ hospital, introducing tele-medicine portal to facilitate ordinary flu, cough and fever patients, roads cleaning with antiseptic solution by rescue 1122 fire tenders on daily basis, imposing ban on congregations including weddind ceremonies.

Later GOC Maj Gen Majid Jehangir visited quarantine centre established at Government Technical College and reviewed the facilities there.