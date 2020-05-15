UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Asked For Measures To Recover Missing Citizen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:39 PM

Govt asked for measures to recover missing citizen

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the federal government to take measures for recovery of a missing citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Federal government to take measures for recovery of a missing citizen.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition moved by Nasreen Begum, the mother of the missing citizen Imran Khan.

During the course of proceeding, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar requested the court to grant some time to view this matter which was accepted by the bench.

The court directed to make all out efforts for recovery of the missing citizen and adjourned the hearing of the case till June 9.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice June Islamabad High Court All Government Court

Recent Stories

Mauritania reinstates mosque prayer restrictions

1 minute ago

Emulating way of life and sayings of Syedna Ali ib ..

1 minute ago

Afghan hospital attackers 'came to kill mothers': ..

1 minute ago

Gang of thieves busted, ring leader among 4 arrest ..

1 minute ago

Europe opens up despite fears of virus surge

7 minutes ago

UN mission in Libya: 17 attacks on health centres ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.