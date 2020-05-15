Govt asked for measures to recover missing citizen

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the Federal government to take measures for recovery of a missing citizen.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition moved by Nasreen Begum, the mother of the missing citizen Imran Khan.

During the course of proceeding, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar requested the court to grant some time to view this matter which was accepted by the bench.

The court directed to make all out efforts for recovery of the missing citizen and adjourned the hearing of the case till June 9.