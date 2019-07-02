UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Asked To Address Concerns Of Business Community On Tax Measures Taken In Budget 2019-20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Govt. asked to address concerns of business community on tax measures taken in budget 2019-20

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to take urgent measures to address the concerns of business community on tax measures taken in Federal Budget 2019-20 as the traders and industrialists of the entire country were up in protest against these anti-business tax measures

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to take urgent measures to address the concerns of business community on tax measures taken in Federal Budget 2019-20 as the traders and industrialists of the entire country were up in protest against these anti-business tax measures.Ahmed Hassan Moughal President, RafatFarid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that businessmen and traders of major cities of the country were considering to take to streets in protest against tax measures taken by the PTI government in its first annual budget as these measures have created additional problems for business sector and urged that government should revise such harsh tax measures to remove the concerns of business community.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that government has imposed 17 percent sales tax on registered buyers and 20 percent ST on unregistered buyers due to which business activities would badly suffer.

He said government has also imposed condition of acquiring copy of CNIC from unregistered buyers and it was very difficult for businessmen to fulfill this condition. He emphasized that government in consultation with business leaders should find out a consensus solution of these problems to save businesses from further losses.

Related Topics

Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Business Budget Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Sana Mir thank PM Imran for including ..

26 minutes ago

Govt opening the door to 58-2/B: Chief Justice Isl ..

5 minutes ago

IMF board to meet today to approve Pakistan bailou ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Okays Uplift Scheme in its PDWP Forum

5 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz postpones her Sindh visit

5 minutes ago

MPA Tahir Jamil pressuring maid’s family to drop ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.