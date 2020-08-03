Govt asked to declare Aug 5 as black day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Government of Pakistan should declare August 5, as black day and ask people across the country to observe it as a protest day in support of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People's Freedom League and former Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference and senior executive member APHC Muhammad Farooq Rehmani told APP that the people believe in total resistance against Indian onslaught on Kashmir.

Kashmiris should emphasize on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the completion of one year of Indian Military Siege of IIOJK on August 5 this year to come out with an intervention plan against unlawful steps in IIOJK, including demographic changes, new domicile laws, settlement of Indian citizens to protect the identity and historical status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Kashmir is under illegal military siege and media and communications ban since then and space for any minor political activity is zero and thousands are in jails or disappeared.

The August 5, 2019 announcement by Indian Parliament has been rejected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it has dismembered the state and divided it into two parts of the union territory. It amounts to a naked aggression and annexation by India and certainly in violation of the UN Charter, United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan's (UNCIP) Resolutions and bilateral Pakistan and India agreements.

/395