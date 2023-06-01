Govt asked to extend time limit for repatriation of export proceeds on fruits, vegetables from 45 to 120 days

All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Thursday demanded of federal government to extend time limit for repatriation of export proceeds for fruits and vegetables from 45 days to 120 days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Thursday demanded of Federal government to extend time limit for repatriation of export proceeds for fruits and vegetables from 45 days to 120 days.

In a press statement issued here, Patron in Chief PFVA, Waheed Ahmad asked the federal secretary commerce to extend the period for submission of export proceeds on fruits and vegetables to 120 days.

The government's support in facilitating a more favorable environment for exporters would greatly contribute to the growth and development of the export sector, he added.

Waheed while recalling minutes of his recent meeting with the secretary commerce on the subject, said the exporters were being forced to pay 3 percent to 9 percent for delayed payments.

The payment in question had to be repatriated within 45 days if cargo shipped on DP basis and up to 120 days if on open account, he added.

However, due to perishable nature of cargo, normally shipment of fruits and vegetables are being shipped on DP terms as banks do not offer long tenure to fruit and vegetable sectors especially to low volume exporters and therefore it is not possible for exporters to bring in revenue within 45 days due to long transit time of shipment and ultimate sell of fruits and vegetables and awaiting returns of damaged fruits and vegetables back to importers.

It would be appropriate to highlight that the fruit and vegetable sector is unique in nature of business due to highly perishable commissaries, it handles and thus there are specific provisions in the SBP manual that facilitate the export of fresh fruits and Vegetables, he added.

The exporters in the sector often ship their consignments based on open prices, making it challenging to obtain the full value of the consignment.

Moreover, factors such as decay of fruits and Vegetables, diseases, container malfunctions, loss of debt and other issues may result in losses that cannot be repatriated.

"Therefore, we urge the government to review its policy and extend time limit for repatriation of export proceeds for fruits and vegetable," Waheed reiterated.