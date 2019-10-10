Govt. asked to focus on handicrafts industry for exports promotion

Pakistani handicrafts have enormous export potential with the growing demand in the foreign countries and government should focus on better development of this industry to earn billions of dollars foreign exchange through increased exports of handicraft products

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Pakistani handicrafts have enormous export potential with the growing demand in the foreign countries and government should focus on better development of this industry to earn billions of Dollars foreign exchange through increased exports of handicraft products.This was said by Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) while talking to a delegation of Handicrafts Association of Pakistan (HAP) that visited ICCI led by its President Fahad Barlas.Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that Pakistan has good potential to promote handicrafts exports to many countries including USA, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia and government should take measures for better development of this industry.

He said that promoting the handicraft industry would create plenty of jobs for women and others. He said that billions of dollars could be brought to Pakistan annually through the export of handicrafts provided the ultra-modern designs were introduced to capture global markets.

He assured the delegation that ICCI would fully cooperate with HAP in resolving the key issues of handcrafts industry