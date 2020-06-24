Govt asked to initiate new infrastructure projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Continuing debate on Federal budget in the National Assembly, legislators Tuesday asked the government to initiate new infrastructure projects in their respective Constituencies.

Imran Khattak said the government had presented a balanced budget at a time when the whole world was facing economic crunch due to COVID-19.

The government had introduced Rs1200 billion stimulus package to help out sections of society affected by coronavirus pandemic, he said adding the government had distributed Rs144 billion among the poor people under Ehsaas programme.

Nisar Ahmed Cheema, criticizing the government, said during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s tenure, the economy was in a good shape with positive indicators like foreign direct investment.

He accused the incumbent government for not handling the country's growing economy properly.

Mazhar Qayyum Nahra said neither the government had ascertained any policy to overcome the deadly virus, nor launched any mega project yet.

He said the PML-N government expanded the network of motorways across the country and produced 11,000 megawatts of electricity.

Afreen Khan asked the government to compensate the people of Kohistan who provided their land for the construction of two dams including Diamer Bhasha.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) should hire locals in water reservoir projects, he proposed adding WAPDA had Rs4.

5 billion and it should spend those funds on the infrastructure projects like roads and bridges in Kohistan.

Sher Ali Arbab proposed to strengthen the Parliament and economy of the country. He also said we needed to spend more on education, health and social sector.

Ayesha Rajab Ali, lauding PML-N government, said in its tenure, the country was put on the road to progress by constructing motorways, power stations, airports under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

She said Pakistan could only move forward when the opinion and vote's sanctity would be respected.

Aurangzeb Khichi said the agriculture sector had been ignored in the budget as only Rs50 billion had been allocated for it and Rs10 billion for countering the locusts attack.

He urged the government to provide incentives to the cotton growers and set support price at Rs1700 per maund for the wheat farmers.

Shameem Ara asked the government to take the threat posed by the coronavirus seriously. She said if it was taken seriously since the day one, it would not have spread like this.

Ghulam Muhammad Lali said the government should focus more on providing civic facilities to the small towns and villages.

He said the health infrastructure in towns and villages was in bad shape and it was lacking basic needs of the patients.