Govt Asked To Pass On Benefit Of Reduced Oil Prices To People

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 01:02 PM

Govt asked to pass on benefit of reduced oil prices to people

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Monday said the government should not pocket benefit of reduced oil prices in the international market and pass on relief to the masses.The masses facing an unprecedented price hike deserve some relief,

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Monday said the government should not pocket benefit of reduced oil prices in the international market and pass on relief to the masses.The masses facing an unprecedented price hike deserve some relief, therefore, petroleum prices should be reduced in line with the recommendations of OGRA, it said.Every government claims that oil prices are linked to the international market but when prices slide the benefit is not passed on to the masses.

Rather, the government silently increases levy which keeps prices intact but increase the income of the government, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.Oil prices are coming down but the government increased electricity tariff twice in two days putting additional burden of around Rs 125 billion on masses which is amazing, he said.Dr.

Murtaza Mughal said that the electricity sector will continue to show heavy losses even if the price of electricity is doubled because it is infected with corruption and inefficiency while the government seems not interested in reforms.

