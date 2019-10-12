Govt asked to take note of the plight of Marble City Risalpur

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain on Saturday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take note of the plight of Marble City Risalpur (MCR)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum Mian Zahid Hussain on Saturday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take note of the plight of Marble City Risalpur (MCR).The facilities promised to the investors should be provided to attract an investment of six billion rupees which will boost revenue and employment, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) announced the establishment of MCR in 2009 on 185 acres of land.

199 plots were offered at high rates and a promise was made to provide all facilities in 18 months.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that PASDEC has managed some sub-standard power, sewerage and road work but it has not provided the promised facilities despite the lapse of ten years.