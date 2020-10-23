Govt asking UK for deporting Nawaz Sharif: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that efforts were being made for deportation of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the United Kingdom.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, was a convict in corruption and money laundering cases, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The legal team would try to convince United Kingdom for deportation of Nawaz Sharif, who got visit visa for medical treatment there, he added.

He said a debate has been started in the UK regarding asylum of such people who are involved in criminal cases.

The minister said that British government should look into the matter to safeguard the image of UK in the comity of nations. To a question about reference of Justice Faez Esa, he was of the view that the Bar Council should see the judicial matters.