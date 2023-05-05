UrduPoint.com

Govt Asks SC For More Time For Dialogue With PTI On Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2023 | 01:01 PM

Govt asks SC for more time for dialogue with PTI on elections

The SC three-member bench headed by CJP Umar Ata Bandial has remarked that Constitution guarantees elections within 90 days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) The coalition government on Friday asked the Supreme Court to give more time for talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for elections in the country.

The government made this plea before the SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar in the case related to same day elections in the country.

Farooq H. Naek made the plea and said that Sindh and Balochistan were not ready for elections. He said floods caused huge devastation there. Over 31 billion Dollars got wasted due to floods, he said.

The CJP made important remarks and observed that a constitutional matter was there before the bench. The CJP remarked that elections were must within 90 days under the Constitution.

The political issues, he remarked, should be resolved by the political leaders themselves.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar says the government would appreciate dialogue process to evolve consensus on election date.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite the government's willingness to engage in dialogue we could not evolve a consensus in the final round of dialogues.

He said the government to present its report today in the Supreme Court regarding the talks held with PTI.

The Minister said during the discussions, the government proposed that the assemblies would be dissolved after the passing of budget.

