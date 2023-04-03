UrduPoint.com

Govt Asks SC To Reconstitute Bench For Hearing Of Elections Delay Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2023 | 12:19 PM

Govt asks SC to reconstitute bench for hearing of elections delay case

Attorney General for Pakistan has filed the plea and asked the court to reject the elections delay case.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/Pakistan/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) the Federal government of Pakistan filed a new petition with the Supreme Court requesting the reconstitution of the bench that was hearing the case regarding the delay of the upcoming election in Punjab. The petition was filed by Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan ahead of the scheduled hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition and the suo motu notice. The government has requested that the bench hearing the case should not include judges who previously heard the election suo motu notice.

The three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and consisting of Justices Munib Akhtar and Ijaz ul Ahsan, was set to resume the hearing at 11:30am.

The petition has requested that the case be dismissed in light of the majority order/judgment of March 01. The government has also asked that the hearing be postponed, as Justice Qazi Faez Isa had postponed all proceedings in suo motu matters. The plea asks that the bench hearing the case recuse themselves and that a new bench, comprising all remaining judges who did not hear SMC No. 1/2023 and CPs No. 1 and 2 of 2023, be constituted to decide the matter.

(Details to follow)

