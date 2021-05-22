Govt asset being used illegally by SDO IESCO Jand

A Toyota pick up(double cabin) being used illegally by SDO IESCO Jand which was allotted to IESCO Sub Division Lakrmar for timely response to the consumers

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A Toyota pick up(double cabin) being used illegally by SDO IESCO Jand which was allotted to IESCO Sub Division Lakrmar for timely response to the consumers.

A group of notables of the area headed by Abdul Hakim alleged this while talking to this journalist. They while giving details said that with the efforts of the locals Lakarmar was given status of Sub Division by the authorities to better serve more than 30 thousand electric consumers of the area and for the purpose a double cabin vehicle was provided which was quite suitable to entertain complaints of the consumers in this hilly area.

They said that this was clearly mentioned in a letter that this vehicle will be used in Lakarmar Sub Division and not attached to any other officer or office otherwise disciplinary action will be taken under the rules .

They said that as now an old vehicle had been provided to Sub Division which can not cater the needs of this hilly area . They further alleged that a transfer trolley had also been given to a peer of Maira Sharif for his personal use.

SDO IESCO Jand Muhammad Aqeel when contacted by this journalist for his comments said that he was using the vehicle but it was not illegal as another vehicle had been provided to Lakarmar Sub Division . He further said that transfer trolley had been parked in Maira Sharif for use in any emergency and this was also done as per the rules