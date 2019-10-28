UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Assigns ETO To Look After Tax Matters Of Seven Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:12 PM

Govt. assigns ETO to look after tax matters of seven merged districts

The Provincial Government has assigned additional charges to Tax and Excise Officers (ETOs) to look after tax related issued of seven merged districts of erstwhile FATA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government has assigned additional charges to Tax and Excise Officers (ETOs) to look after tax related issued of seven merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

In a notification issued here Monday, Excise and Taxation Officer-III Peshawar would assign the charge of Khyber district, ETO Charsadda for Mohmand, ETO Dir Lower for Bajaur, ETO Hangu for Orakzai and Kurram, ETO Bannu for North Waziristan while ETO Tank would look after tax matters of South Waziristan merged district.

The charges have been given in order to functionalize the Tax Facilitation Centres in all seven merged tribal districts to facilitate people in taxation matters, a notification said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan FATA Hangu Charsadda Dir Tank All Government

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat confirms biopic, says cannot wait to ..

2 minutes ago

More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) claim to be hap ..

18 minutes ago

NUST licenses out 5 more Intellectual Property Rig ..

19 minutes ago

World Cities Day to be marked on Oct 31

6 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron vows to push pens ..

6 minutes ago

PM says no NRO for anyone till his last breath

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.