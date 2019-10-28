Govt. assigns ETO to look after tax matters of seven merged districts

The Provincial Government has assigned additional charges to Tax and Excise Officers (ETOs) to look after tax related issued of seven merged districts of erstwhile FATA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government has assigned additional charges to Tax and Excise Officers (ETOs) to look after tax related issued of seven merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

In a notification issued here Monday, Excise and Taxation Officer-III Peshawar would assign the charge of Khyber district, ETO Charsadda for Mohmand, ETO Dir Lower for Bajaur, ETO Hangu for Orakzai and Kurram, ETO Bannu for North Waziristan while ETO Tank would look after tax matters of South Waziristan merged district.

The charges have been given in order to functionalize the Tax Facilitation Centres in all seven merged tribal districts to facilitate people in taxation matters, a notification said.