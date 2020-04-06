Govt assisting deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme: Haleem Adil Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and PTI Parliamentry Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, on Monday said the Federal government was financially assisting the 12 million deserving families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The needy people were also being provided with aid by the government through another big relief pacakage, he stated this in a video message here.

He had asked the PTI workers and Corona Relief Tigers Force to get registered the poor masses in the Programme to provide them with financial assistance.

He said that Pakistan like other parts of the world was fighting a war against the Coronavirus.

Sharing complaints against the Sindh government's ration distribution mechanism, he said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had handed over the ration to its party workers and that had not reached the deserving people.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that many complaints had been received on the rations distribution mechanism.