Govt assisting DISCOs to improve infrastructure, control electricity theft: Rana Iradat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) coalition government was assisting electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to improve infrastructure and control electricity theft, Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Energy Rana Iradat Sharif told the National Assembly on Monday.

Responding to the question of Member National Assembly (MNA), Shazia Sobia Aslam regarding measures taken by the government to control electricity theft, he said Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) was now being installed in theft prone areas to counter direct hooking as well as for ensuring safety.

In narrow streets where cables cannot be secured properly, 4-crore cables were being installed after removal of individual cables. DISCOs were focusing to properly secure and improve the distribution system cables.

To another question regarding secondary transmission lines and service cable from pole to meter, he said the cables in urban areas were in good working condition to limit the theft and losses within within permissible limits.

DISCOS were trying their utmost to rectify such service cables from poles to meters by utilizing the funds resources on top priority as the same also helps in controlling the line losses or theft of electricity especially in residential area.

Moreover, he said as per law the independent cables were installed to each individual connection, however in some cases problems are there in remove rural areas where service to service connections were installed.

He further informed the House that DISCOs were cognizant of this problem and because of financial limitations progress is slow. Funds for rectification of such problems were provided by DISCOs and where necessary government provides support.