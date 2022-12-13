D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The federal government has assured of all possible measures for mitigating economic crisis being faced by the Gomal University.

A delegation of Gomal University led by its Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad, said a press release issued here.

The meeting was held following the special directions of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Ameer Muqam which was also attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) District President in Tank Sami Ullah Khan Barki.

During the meeting, the financial matters of Gomal University and ongoing development projects were discussed in detail.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal assured the delegation of all possible support from the federal government. He emphasized that students should focus on technical education.

He said the previous government destroyed the national economy due to which educational institutions were also suffering from financial difficulties.

President PML-N Tank Samiullah Khan Barki also raised the issue of Waziristan and Tank Campuses of the varsity.