Govt assures full support to promote floriculture in GB, attract investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal government has assured full support to the private sector to promote floriculture in Gilgit-Baltistan following global standards and promoting the tissue culture to multiply the imported flower bulbs.

"The assurance was given by Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan with an aim for enhancing the local production of valuable varieties of imported flowers like Lillium to overcome the demand and supply gap of this costly flower species," Project head 'Promotion of Floriculture in Gilgit Baltistan (GB)', Hina Maryam said this on Sunday.

She added the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was paying special focus on the promotion of floriculture across the country, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan and the GB Minister for Agriculture Mesam Kazim had also shown keen interest to launch such projects with the support of the private sector for socio-economic uplift of the local community besides moving towards the policy of self-reliance and conservation of ecosystem.

She said that with the joint venture of the public and private sector, targets could be achieved with research-based work on floriculture promotion in GB to gain better production there, with the input from experts of the GB Agriculture Department and active participation of local farmers.

She said that GB has a vast scope of promoting the lucrative and conducive business of floriculture that would help empower women and youth of marginalized communities to raise ornamental flowers and tap unexplored global markets offering billions of Dollars' foreign exchange.

Hina Maryam, who is also a researcher in Plant Ecology and Entomology and an expert in Agri-Management, said that the entire region of GB had a favorable environment and the best quality soil in the world to raise a variety of flowers from local to foreign species.

Maryam said, "Floriculture is the aesthetic branch of horticulture, which deals not only with the cultivation of ornamentals but also their marketing.

" It also included the marketing of local distant markets and export of cut flowers, live plants, and their economic products like scents, oils, medicines, etc, she added.

Maryam regretted that the floriculture industry was not so developed in Pakistan despite a conducive atmosphere and high potential mainly due to less attention of past governments and limited knowledge about its "worth and value".

While elaborating on the scope of floriculture, she said Pakistan has better scope in the future as there was a shift in trend towards tropical and subtropical flowers. "In Pakistan, most of the flowers are produced in the winter season when Europe sinks in snow and most of the traditional functions are held during the period," she added.

She said that floriculture could be promoted in GB through the cultivation of high-value flowers. "Although due to high investment, there are some challenges, while assuring more incentives from the government, more investors will come in this sector." "The output from the flower business is much more than any other agribusiness. Presently, the cash crops in GB like Potatoes and Cherries give farmers very less output of only Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000 per Kanal annually, but farmers can get Rs one million to Rs two million on the cultivation of flowers on one kanal as flowers are very expensive in big cities and GB flower market can meet the 70 percent flowers demand from local production which is imported from other countries," she added.

The project head said that she had started her initiative with imported species of Lillium, chrysanthemum, and gladiolus, but some other important species like tulips, daffodils, carnation, and imported varieties of cut roses would be planted as per their season with an objective to make the country self-sufficient in producing high-quality flowers.

She expressed the hope that the government will support the investors in areas like provision of seeds or bulbs storage place, greenhouse and market access besides other incentives to encourage local and foreign investors in floriculture in GB.