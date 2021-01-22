UrduPoint.com
Govt Assures To Provide Covid-19 Vaccine To People Soon: Dr Faisal Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Govt assures to provide Covid-19 vaccine to people soon: Dr Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Friday said that the government was working closely to identify the priority groups for vaccination and taking all corrective measures to ensure the availability of vaccine to people soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was in final negotiations with China-based manufacturers Sinovac and CanSino Biologics as well as Russia to fulfill its remaining requirements.

He said China has fully cooperated with Pakistan in the critical post Covid-19 situation, adding, it is highly appreciable that China was providing Corona vaccination to Pakistan.

Moreover, through the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX Facility, Pakistan was expected to get free vaccines for 20% of the country's population, he added.

Replying to a question, he also said that yet the exact date of procurement is not clear but it will be available soon, adding that it would be administered to people in stages while frontline healthcare workers would be the first being takers.

Dr Faisal said the government was making efficient arrangements for effective supply chain management of the vaccine and required manpower needs.

He further said that clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine were also in progress satisfactorily, adding, the Prime Minister has shown special interest in ensuring quality vaccine at the earliest for Pakistani population.

