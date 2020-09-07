Govt attaches great importance to business community: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said the Pakisatn Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave great importance to the business community and would continue to support them by resolving their problems on top priority.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Shahid Nazir Ch, CEO Filter House, here in honour of all PIAF-Founder alliance candidates contesting the annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, the governor said that deadly coronavirus badly affected the global economy, adding that Pakistan after the coronavirus had put the national economy back on track.

He said that now the economy was taking off in all sectors and showing upward trends of hopeful indicators.

He added the prime minister kept on having direct interaction with the private sector to address their problems to accelerate economic activities in the country.

Briefly speaking on the occasion, veteran trade leader and President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said the FIAF-Founder Alliance had fielded one of the best dedicated candidates representing all markets and hoped that their fully potential contestants would sweep the Lahore Chamber election.

He urged the candidates to serve the interest of the business community selflessly and help solve problems of traders at provincial and Federal levels.

Prominent among others were Almas Hyder, Sh Muhammad Asif, Dr Abdul Basit, Ali HussamAsghar SVP and Mian Tariq Misbah.