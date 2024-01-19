Open Menu

Govt Attaches Top Priority To Development Of Agri Sector: Chaudhry Abdul Hameed

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Govt attaches top priority to development of agri sector: Chaudhry Abdul Hameed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said that the development of the agricultural sector was top priority of the government as the sector provides raw materials for industries as well as meet the nutritional needs of the country's population.

He said here on Friday that all possible measures were being taken for the development of the agriculture sector.

He explained that in the total agricultural produce of Pakistan, 70% of cotton, 76% of wheat, 81% of rice, 49% of sugarcane and 65% of the mangoes were produced in Punjab province.

It was imperative to increase agricultural produce to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population.

The use of balanced fertilizers was vital for higher per acre yield in the agriculture sector, he said.

He added that the use of fertilizers for any crop should be done in the light of soil and water analysis.

He said that research proved that each fertilizer had a specific function; the use of nitrogenous fertilizers increases the height of the crops, while the phosphorus fertilizers increase and strengthen the roots of the plants.

Similarly, potash fertilizers keep plants healthy and protected from diseases. In addition, due to the balanced use of fertilizers, crops are protected from water shortage and harmful effects of frost.

