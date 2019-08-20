UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Attained Highest Hydel Generation During Last One Year

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:42 PM

Govt attained highest hydel generation during last one year

The federal government attained highest hydel power generation by producing 8158 mega watt electricity which is being added to national grid since July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The federal government attained highest hydel power generation by producing 8158 mega watt electricity which is being added to national grid since July 31, 2019.

According to annual performance report unveiled by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here Sunday, the groundbreaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam project took place on May 02, 2019 and the government released Rs 17 billion in 2018-19 to kick start the project.

During last one year, the government resolved long outstanding issue of payment of water use charges to the government of AJ&K.

Moreover, Rs 52.417 billion were released for on time completion of ongoing water sector projects to address water scarcity challenge in the country. For current fiscal year, the government has allocated another Rs 85 billion for water and hydropower sector projects.

An MoU was signed between Australia and Pakistan for development of Indus Basin Simulation model while steps are taken for establishment of IRSA telemetric monitoring system to maintain transparent water accounting system. The project is expected to complete in June 2021.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has approved feasibility study to develop a lake downstream Kotri.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Australia Electricity Water Firdous Ashiq Awan Dam Kotri May June July Sunday 2019 Government Billion

Recent Stories

European stocks steady at open 20 August 2019

2 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly rise on optimism for trade, s ..

54 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Has Long B ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Sailors Abducted Off Cameroon's Coast Are ..

16 minutes ago

Pre-Season cricket Training camp started at NCA

57 seconds ago

Indonesia Reduces Internet Speed in West Papua to ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.