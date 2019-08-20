Govt attained highest hydel generation during last one year

The federal government attained highest hydel power generation by producing 8158 mega watt electricity which is being added to national grid since July 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ):The federal government attained highest hydel power generation by producing 8158 mega watt electricity which is being added to national grid since July 31, 2019.

According to annual performance report unveiled by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here Sunday, the groundbreaking ceremony of Mohmand Dam project took place on May 02, 2019 and the government released Rs 17 billion in 2018-19 to kick start the project.

During last one year, the government resolved long outstanding issue of payment of water use charges to the government of AJ&K.

Moreover, Rs 52.417 billion were released for on time completion of ongoing water sector projects to address water scarcity challenge in the country. For current fiscal year, the government has allocated another Rs 85 billion for water and hydropower sector projects.

An MoU was signed between Australia and Pakistan for development of Indus Basin Simulation model while steps are taken for establishment of IRSA telemetric monitoring system to maintain transparent water accounting system. The project is expected to complete in June 2021.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has approved feasibility study to develop a lake downstream Kotri.