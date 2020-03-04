Govt avails all resources to address problems of common man

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh, has said the district government was mobilizing all available resources to address the problems of common man.

Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameelon the Mayor Sukkur said that the government was striving to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the people of the province.

He said that Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was keen to bring about improvement in the living standard of the people adding that Sukkur administration has established isolation wards in hospital as well control room under the supervision by district health officer Sukkur for a better response and facilitation in case of a coronavirus outbreak in the district.

He said strengthening democracy and welfare of the common people was the basic agenda of the Sindh government.