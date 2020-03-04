UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Avails All Resources To Address Problems Of Common Man

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Govt avails all resources to address problems of common man

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh, has said the district government was mobilizing all available resources to address the problems of common man

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh, has said the district government was mobilizing all available resources to address the problems of common man.

Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameelon the Mayor Sukkur said that the government was striving to provide advanced healthcare facilities to the people of the province.

He said that Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was keen to bring about improvement in the living standard of the people adding that Sukkur administration has established isolation wards in hospital as well control room under the supervision by district health officer Sukkur for a better response and facilitation in case of a coronavirus outbreak in the district.

He said strengthening democracy and welfare of the common people was the basic agenda of the Sindh government.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Democracy Arslan Man Sukkur Shakeel Murad Ali Shah All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioner calls for collective efforts to elimi ..

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) re-launches te ..

4 minutes ago

WHO warns of mask shortages as virus cases rise wo ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman Academy of Letters Pakistan, Prof Dr Muha ..

4 minutes ago

Trump's Support for Putin's Idea for UNSC Summit P ..

4 minutes ago

Inspirus Sports Announces 2021 NCAA Division I Men ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.