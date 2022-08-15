UrduPoint.com

Govt Aware Of Challenges, Adopts Comprehensive Reforms Plan To Cope With: Pirzada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Govt aware of challenges, adopts comprehensive reforms plan to cope with: Pirzada

Federal Minister for Human Rights Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday said the government was fully aware of the challenges being confronted by the motherland and had adopted a comprehensive plan for economic and structural reforms to achieve sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday said the government was fully aware of the challenges being confronted by the motherland and had adopted a comprehensive plan for economic and structural reforms to achieve sustainable development.

He was addressing a special event held to celebrate 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence as the chief guest. The event was organized by Directorate General of Special education (DGSE), Ministry of Human Rights where special children performed on different patriotic and folk songs to mark their fervor and enthusiasm on this special day. Their impressive performance was greatly applauded by the chief guest and the audience.

Pirzada highlighted the significance of Independence Day and recalled the sacrifices, dedication and endeavors of our forefathers for the great cause of independence.

He said that Iqbal's idea of a separate Muslim state, visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and the unflinching struggle of thousands of Muslims of the Sub-continent to get this piece of land could never be forgotten.

He also spoke about Pakistan's regional and global importance by virtue of its history, geo-strategic location and rich human and natural resources.

He urged the nation that being a Pakistani, they must celebrate Independence Day by thanking to Almighty Allah for endowment of this motherland. He also prayed for the prosperity, safety and success of Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Director General Special Education Azhar Sajjad thanked the chief guest for his kind presence and participation in the program. He delineated educational, rehabilitation and training services of the DGSE for the persons with disabilities.

He informed that these services had now been extended to the entire ICT with the launch of Inclusive Education Program and a user-friendly mobile application for awareness of person with disabilities that was also having an E-technology project for visually impaired persons.

At the end, assistive devices were distributed by the chief guest among the persons with disabilities. He reiterated that all possible means would be utilized for their welfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Mobile Independence Muslim Event All Government

Recent Stories

HESCO expedites crackdown against power thieves, d ..

HESCO expedites crackdown against power thieves, defaulters

14 seconds ago
 Govt working expeditiously on projects to meet ene ..

Govt working expeditiously on projects to meet energy needs of country: Sindh Mi ..

15 seconds ago
 Imran Khan as prime minister had no botheration ab ..

Imran Khan as prime minister had no botheration about the 'sinking economy', SAP ..

17 seconds ago
 Indian Sikhs refuse to hoist tricolor; raise Khali ..

Indian Sikhs refuse to hoist tricolor; raise Khalistan flag on independence day

18 seconds ago
 Speakers propose to establish Kashmir cells in bar ..

Speakers propose to establish Kashmir cells in bar councils

20 seconds ago
 President upholds FTO's orders on income tax for l ..

President upholds FTO's orders on income tax for low paid employees

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.