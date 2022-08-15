Govt aware of challenges, adopts comprehensive reforms plan to cope with: Pirzada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Main Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday said the government was fully aware of the challenges being confronted by the motherland and had adopted a comprehensive plan for economic and structural reforms to achieve sustainable development.

He was addressing a special event held to celebrate 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence as the chief guest. The event was organized by Directorate General of Special education (DGSE), Ministry of Human Rights where special children performed on different patriotic and folk songs to mark their fervor and enthusiasm on this special day. Their impressive performance was greatly applauded by the chief guest and the audience.

Pirzada highlighted the significance of Independence Day and recalled the sacrifices, dedication and endeavors of our forefathers for the great cause of independence.

He said that Iqbal's idea of a separate Muslim state, visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and the unflinching struggle of thousands of Muslims of the Sub-continent to get this piece of land could never be forgotten.

He also spoke about Pakistan's regional and global importance by virtue of its history, geo-strategic location and rich human and natural resources.

He urged the nation that being a Pakistani, they must celebrate Independence Day by thanking to Almighty Allah for endowment of this motherland. He also prayed for the prosperity, safety and success of Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Director General Special Education Azhar Sajjad thanked the chief guest for his kind presence and participation in the program. He delineated educational, rehabilitation and training services of the DGSE for the persons with disabilities.

He informed that these services had now been extended to the entire ICT with the launch of Inclusive Education Program and a user-friendly mobile application for awareness of person with disabilities that was also having an E-technology project for visually impaired persons.

At the end, assistive devices were distributed by the chief guest among the persons with disabilities. He reiterated that all possible means would be utilized for their welfare.