Govt. Aware Of People Needs Affected By Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Govt. aware of people needs affected by lockdown

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defense Amjad Ali Khan said Government is fully aware of the needs of unemployed daily wager and laborers affected by lockdown.

The Chairman standing committee has expressed these views during his visit to Ehsas Cash Center at Tehsil Piplan. He said for the first time in the history the government was distributing billion of rupees as financial assistance among needy and deserving.

Disbursement of money has been continued at 10 Ehsas Cash centers in the district.

Under first and second phase around Rs. 461.6 million have been distributed among 36797 deserving families out of the total 51,000 needy families. He further said that at first phase Rs. 334.4 million have been distributed among 25852 women registered underBenazir Income Support Programme while at second phase Rs. 12,000 per family are being distributed among 24240 deserving families registered online at 8171.

