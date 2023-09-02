Open Menu

Govt Aware Of People's Problems, Baqar Reacts To Strike

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqir while reacting to the strike, has said that the Federal and provincial governments are well aware of the people's problems.

He said we understand that the people were very worried because of inflation.

Baqar said that the federal and provincial governments were working together to provide relief to the people.

He said that protest was everyone's democratic right but it should not cause inconvenience to others.

The Interim Chief Minister said that the protesting people must take care of people's lives and property.

He directed that the administration should take all necessary steps to make the protest peaceful.

