Govt Aware Of People's Problems, Inflation: Dr Fehmida

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:41 PM

Govt aware of people's problems, inflation: Dr Fehmida

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday said the government was aware of the people's problems as well as inflation and it was taking solid steps for the purposes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday said the government was aware of the people's problems as well as inflation and it was taking solid steps for the purposes.

Talking to ptv, she said there was dire need to improve coordination between the federal and provincial governments as it would be more helpful to control inflation and hording.

She said after 18th amendment the provincial governments were responsible for controlling price hike and bringing improvement in every sector of life.

The minister said the provinces' share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) had been increased and it was their responsibility to spend this amount on the development of backward areas, adding that despite devolution, there had been no improvement in education, agriculture, health and tourism sectors in Sindh.

All the provinces must be held accountable over the utilisation of the funds, she added.

Replying to a question, she alleged the present Pakistan People's Party leadership had exploited the Names of its martyred leaders and used their names for achieving personal and political objectives and PPP had been diverted from Bhutto's ideology.

To another query, she lauded the efforts of the incumbent government for reviving sports activities, including Pakistan Super League (PSL), Junior squash tournament, Kabbdi tournament in the country.

She said the government and opposition both were equal responsible for running the parliament affairs smoothly, adding issuing of production orders for any member of the parliament was the only discretion of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

